JANESVILLE

Police early Monday arrested a Janesville man who they suspect burglarized three apartments in the 100 block of North Franklin Street, police said.

Hunter A. Jass, 19, of 1215 W. Court St., was arrested on charges of burglary, theft, resisting an officer and a probation violation, according to a news release.

Officers responded at 1:55 a.m. Monday to report of a burglary and found Jass behind a building in the 200 block of North Franklin Street, according to the release.

Jass fled on foot but was caught at Centerway and North Jackson Street. Officers found he had numerous items that did not belong to him, according to the release.

Jass is being held at the Rock County Jail.