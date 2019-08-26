A Janesville man was arrested on Interstate 90/39 near Stoughton on suspicion of his fourth intoxicated-driving violation late Sunday night, the State Patrol reported.

A state trooper stopped Jeffery Robinson, 51, of Janesville for lane deviation as he drove south on I-90/39 near County B, according to a news release.

The trooper reported smelling intoxicants and conducted a field sobriety test. Robinson was later arrested on a charge of fourth-offense OWI.

He is currently being held at the Dane County Jail.