JANESVILLE
A Janesville man was arrested early Monday morning after an incident in which a house caught fire, Janesville police said.
Police responded at 3:11 a.m. Monday to a report of a person out of control at 152 Cherry St., according to a police department news release.
Police said the suspect, Raymond E. Gross, 57, of 152 Cherry St. exited the residence wielding a knife. Gross did not obey officers’ orders and returned to the house. Officers created a perimeter and then noticed a fire inside one of the bedrooms, according to the release.
Gross eventually left the house as it filled with smoke. The Janesville Fire Department arrived just as Gross left the building and extinguished the fire.
Police arrested Gross on charges of disorderly conduct/domestic violence, criminal damage to property, failure to comply with officers and arson, according to the release. He is currently being held at Rock County Jail.
Damage to the house is estimated at about $15,000, according to the release.