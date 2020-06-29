JANESVILLE
A Janesville man was arrested early Monday morning after an incident in which a house caught fire, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
Police responded at 3:11 a.m. Monday to a report of a person out of control at 152 Cherry St.,
The suspect Raymond E. Gross, 57, of 152 Cherry St., exited the residence wielding a knife. Gross did not obey officers’ orders and returned to the house. Officers then created a perimeter, according to the release.
Gross refused to exit the house at officers’ commands. Officers then noticed a fire inside one of the bedrooms. Gross eventually left the house as it filled with smoke, according to the release.
The Janesville Fire Department arrived just as Gross exited the building and extinguished the fire. Estimated damages are about $15,000, according to the news release.
Police arrested Gross without further incident. He was arrested on charges of suspected disorderly conduct/domestic violence, criminal damage to property, failure to comply with officers and arson.
Gross is currently being held at Rock County Jail.