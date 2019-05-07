LAKE DELTON

A Janesville man was arrested on his fourth charge of intoxicated driving after a crash on Interstate 90/94 near Lake Delton.

Terry L. Anderson, 54, of Janesville was arrested on charges of fourth offense operating while intoxicated and operating after revocation at 3:28 p.m. Monday on I-90/94 just east of Lake Delton, according to a release from the state Department of Transportation.

State patrol officers responded to the single-vehicle crash and found Anderson in a light blue Crown Victoria blocking the right lane, according to the release.

A section of guardrail was severely damaged, according to the release.

Anderson admitted to drinking earlier in the day, and troopers detected a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Anderson, according to the release.

Anderson was taken to Sauk County Jail.