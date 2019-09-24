JANESVILLE

The moral of this story—if there is one—might be: Don’t grab a machete by its blade.

Police say Jermahl J. Campbell, 45, of Janesville was arrested on a felony count of second-degree reckless injury after he brandished a machete during a “mutual fight” with another man late Monday afternoon.

The other man, whom police identified as Harvey McKinney, 37, grabbed the machete by the blade. Campbell then pulled the blade away, slicing open McKinney’s hand in the process, Janesville police Lt. Tim Hiers said.

Campbell, whose most recent address listed in court records is 709 S. Jackson St., Apt. 1, also was cited for disorderly conduct and a probation violation, Hiers said.

Hiers did not give McKinney's address.

It’s not clear what led to the fight, but it started at 309½ W. Milwaukee St., according to police reports. The incident later caused a scene at the Janesville Police Department after McKinney showed up with a bleeding hand.

A Gazette reporter observed fresh blood spatters on a sidewalk adjacent to the police department, 100 N. Jackson St.

Police said they would have to conduct a “biohazard” cleanup in the department’s lobby because there was blood on the floor, a Gazette reporter recalled.

Police declined to give details about the incident Monday, but a reporter witnessed a man being led into an ambulance at the police department.

McKinney was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, where he was treated for his injury and released.