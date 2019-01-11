JANESVILLE
A Janesville man suspected of robbing a Wisconsin Dells gas station Jan. 4 was arrested at the Rock County Jail on Thursday after local authorities helped search his vehicle in Janesville.
Wesley Utterberg, 50, is suspected of being the man who wore a nylon stocking over his head while robbing the Spirit Gas Station-Dells Quick Mart the morning of Jan. 4, according to a Lake Delton Police Department news release.
That evening, Utterberg was arrested after a domestic disturbance at 1101 S. Afton Road on Janesville's south side and booked into the Rock County Jail, Rock County Sheriff's Office Capt. Todd Christiansen said.
A tip to Sauk County CrimeStoppers later helped Lake Delton detectives connect Utterberg to the robbery, according to the release. A Lake Delton detective found Utterberg's vehicle at the Afton Road address, and Rock County detectives helped execute a search warrant of the vehicle Thursday, Christiansen said.
