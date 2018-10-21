PORTAGE
A Janesville man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of his 10th intoxicated driving offense while stopped on Interstate 90/39 in Columbia County, according to a Wisconsin State Patrol news release.
Robert L. Ramsey, 51, was pulled over in his vehicle on the Interstate near Portage. A state trooper checked on the vehicle at 11:40 p.m. Saturday and believed Ramsey might have been impaired, according to the release.
Ramsey was taken to a local hospital, where he refused a blood draw. The trooper authorized a search warrant for his blood, according to the release.
Ramsey is being held in the Columbia County Jail.
