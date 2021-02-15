JANESVILLE
A Janesville man who was booked into the Columbia County Jail on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide also was arrested on domestic violence charges in Janesville earlier this month.
The Columbia County Jail in its list of daily bookings says Jeremy L. Mondy, 34, was brought in on the homicide charge in connection with an incident at 11:36 a.m. Sunday.
Janesville police arrested Mondy on Feb. 3 at his home in the 300 block of South Academy Street on charges of strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
It is not immediately clear if the two incidents are related. The Gazette is working to find out more details on both of the incidents.
This story will be updated.