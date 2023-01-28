JANESVILLE – A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to carjack several motorists in the Janesville Walmart parking lot Friday morning.
Janesville police were called to the area for “suspicious activity.” The call was reported to the Rock County 911 Communications center by a man who said “there is a male trying to carjack people,” outside Walmart, 3800 Deerfield Drive.
Officers eventually found the 73-year-old caller at the TA Express truck stop, 3222 Highway 14. According to an officer who spoke with the caller and with loss prevention officials at Walmart, the suspect approached a red Cadillac in the store parking lot around 9:50 a.m. and tried to open its car door. The suspect was unsuccessful in opening the door and the owner of the Cadillac drove away from the area.
The suspect approached a second car a few minutes later, belonging to the 73-year-old caller, and “tried to violently pull the driver from the car,” but because the driver was wearing his seatbelt the suspect couldn’t get him out of the vehicle. The suspect left his shoe in the car as the victim drove away to the TA Express, where he called authorities.
Officers identified the suspect by Walmart’s surveillance video as Dallas Moore, of Janesville. Officers located Moore at a Super 8 motel, 3430 Milton Ave., in Janesville, and took him into custody.
No one was injured in the incidents. Moore is currently being held at the Rock County Jail on charges related to the incident.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.