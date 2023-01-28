01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE02
JANESVILLE – A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to carjack several motorists in the Janesville Walmart parking lot Friday morning.

Janesville police were called to the area for “suspicious activity.” The call was reported to the Rock County 911 Communications center by a man who said “there is a male trying to carjack people,” outside Walmart, 3800 Deerfield Drive.

