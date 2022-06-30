A Janesville man has been arrested for his third operating-while-impaired offense in the span of three months after police found his vehicle at a standstill in the middle of the road.
Michael R. Hudson, 42, is accused of OWI, fourth offense, just after 4 p.m. Thursday, June 23. The charge could be elevated to that of a fifth or a sixth OWI offense, also felonies, as Hudson has two other fourth-offense cases open in Rock County Court from April and May.
According to a criminal complaint filed Friday, June 24, a Janesville Police Department officer was driving on South Academy Street on June 23 when he saw a silver SUV sitting near the intersection with Dodge Street. As the officer approached, they noticed the driver, later identified as Hudson, looking down at his lap instead of turning when no other traffic would have prevented him from doing so, the complaint states.
The officer did a loop along Court and High streets and came back to see the vehicle had not moved. Once the vehicle did move, police followed it as the driver drove back to the intersection before the officer turned on their emergency lights.
Hudson’s passenger told police during the traffic stop that he had been looking down at his GPS, and Hudson admitted his license had been suspended because of the open OWI offenses.
The officer arrested Hudson for bail jumping because his bond conditions prohibited driving any motorized vehicle. While transporting Hudson to the Rock County Jail, the officer began to suspect Hudson was under the influence as the smell of intoxicants grew stronger the longer Hudson spoke with the officer.
An initial breathalyzer test showed Hudson’s blood alcohol content was 0.195, more than twice the legal limit.
During an initial appearance, Court Commissioner Jack Hoag set Hudson’s bail at $2,000 and imposed the same restrictions as his two unresolved OWI offenses requiring him to maintain absolute sobriety and prohibiting all driving.
