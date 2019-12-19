JANESVILLE

A Janesville man was arrested early Thursday morning and jailed for suspected sixth offense OWI, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers responded at 4:18 a.m. to a report of a possibly intoxicated man driving east on West Court Street near South Arch Street.

The witness said the suspect driving a silver Chevy Traverse did not stop after side-swiping a vehicle. The victim was able to get the suspect vehicle’s license plate, which was registered at the 400 block of Harding Street, according to the release.

Officers made contact with Jeremy Prinkey at his residence at 425 Harding St. after finding the vehicle parked in the driveway.

Prinkey had recently returned home and showed signs of impairment. He refused to standard field sobriety tests and results from a blood test are pending, according to the release.

Officers arrested Prinkey for suspected sixth offense operating while intoxicated. Prinkey resisted arrest, spitting on police and making threats. One officer received minor injuries during the arrest, according to the release.

Prinkey is currently being held at Rock County Jail.