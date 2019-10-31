JANESVILLE

A Janesville man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving Wednesday night, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Police stopped Timothy J. Mortimer, 47, of 6342 W. Highway 11, at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday for a traffic violation near Pontiac Drive and Mt. Zion Avenue, according to the release.

Mortimer showed signs of intoxication, so officers conducted field sobriety tests. A breath test confirmed Mortimer was over the legal limit to drive and intoxicated, according to the release.

Mortimer was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated fourth offense, open intoxicants while driving and operating a vehicle with no insurance.

He is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.