TOWN OF ROCK
A Janesville man was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of a fourth OWI, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies dispatched at 10:47 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, to 6219 S. Highway 51 after a domestic report from a concerned resident.
According to the release, the concerned resident said Ryan H. Avery, 32, of Janesville, had struck his girlfriend and was intoxicated. Avery had left the residence in his truck while deputies were in route.
A deputy located Avery’s truck down the road. Avery showed signs of intoxicated and admitted to consuming alcohol before driving, according to the release.
Avery was arrested on a charge of fourth offense OWI and other domestic related charges, according to the release.
He is currently being held at Rock County Jail.