JANESVILLE
A Janesville man seen drinking alcohol in a car arrested for suspected fifth OWI Wednesday night, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies responded at 11:52 p.m. to a report of a resident drinking beer while parked outside a gas station at 1620 W. Highway 14.
Deputies made contact with the driver Charles E. Young, 62. Young showed signs of intoxication and admitted to drinking, according to the release.
You agreed to field sobriety tests. He was arrested on charges of felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, operating after revocation, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Young is currently being held at Rock County Jail.