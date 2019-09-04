JANESVILLE

A Janesville man was arrested early Wednesday morning on a suspected fifth OWI charge, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers stopped Kelly O. Hill, 53, at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday near Garfield Avenue and East Centerway Avenue knowing he had a revoked license, according to the release.

When police approached the vehicle, they could smell intoxicants. Officers administered a field sobriety test and confirmed Hill was intoxicated, the release said.

Hill also submitted to blood alcohol testing and results from the test are pending.

Hill was arrested on suspicion of fifth offense operating while intoxicated, operating after revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation hold.

He is currently being held at Rock County Jail.