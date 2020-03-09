JANESVILLE

Police arrested a Janesville man Sunday evening for an alleged fifth offense OWI, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

An officer spotted Aaron J. Hoffmaster, 31, of 408 Wuthering Hills Drive, at 6:44 p.m. Sunday driving in the area of Pearl Street and Mineral Point Avenue.

Hoffmaster was stopped near in the 400 block of North Jackson Street. He did not have a valid driver’s license and appeared to be impaired from drug use, according to the release.

After an investigation, the officer confirmed Hoffmaster’s impairment and arrested him on charges of probation violation and a fifth offense OWI.

Hoffmaster is currently being held at Rock County Jail.