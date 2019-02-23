01STOCK_POLICE_GENERIC_1

JANESVILLE

Dennis H. Brunner, 50, of Janesville, was arrested Saturday on a charge of fourth OWI, according to a Janesville Police Department news release. 

Officers were dispatched to 3316 Afton Road at 6:53 p.m. Sunday for reports of subject passed out at the wheel of a vehicle and found Brunner in that state when they arrived, according to the release. 

Brunner tried to exit his vehicle, became defiant and threatened officers. He was taken to the Rock County Jail and eventually provided a preliminary breath test that showed a blood alcohol concentration of .235.

He is being held at the Rock County Jail. 

