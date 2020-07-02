MADISON
A Janesville man faces his fifth intoxicated-driving charge after being arrested early Thursday morning on the northeast side of Madison, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
Devonte A. Jackson, 34, was stopped by a state trooper at 1:54 a.m. Thursday on Highway 30 near North Thompson Drive.
The news release says the state trooper stopped Jackson for speeding. The trooper then noticed signs of impairment, conducted a field sobriety test and arrested Jackson on a charge of fifth-offense intoxicated driving.