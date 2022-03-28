Officers with the Janesville Police Department arrested a Janesville man suspected of robbing independent businesses in the city, according to a police department news release.
At 1:10 a.m. Monday, March 27, officers responded to a burglary alarm at a business at 1535 Center Ave. There was evidence of forced entry and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the cash register, according to the news release.
An employee gave officers a description of the suspect, and officers found a suspect matching the employee’s description at 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Prospect Avenue.
Joseph L. Olson, 37, of 514 Prospect Ave., Upper Apt., was found with stolen property from the burglary and in possession of narcotics. Officers also found evidence linking Olson to other robberies in Janesville, according to the release.
Olson was arrested on charges of two counts burglary, two counts theft, criminal damage to property, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation. He is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.
An investigation is ongoing in the robberies.
