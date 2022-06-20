A Janesville man found crashed into a tree in the town of Beloit in the early-morning hours of May 6 has been charged with his ninth operating while impaired offense.
Brian D. Burkheimer, who was 64 at the time, was arrested after police responded to a report of a traffic crash at Bottoms Up Bar, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, town of Beloit. Upon arrival, officers found a damaged blue Chevrolet Tahoe resting up against a tree, a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court on Monday, June 13, stated.
The ninth OWI offense, a Class F felony, carries a maximum prison sentence of 12½ years, a fine of $25,000 or both. Burkheimer was also charged with 11 counts of felony bail jumping related to other unresolved criminal cases where bond conditions prohibited him from committing any crimes, driving a motor vehicle or consuming alcohol.
Burkheimer was transported to University Hospital in Madison for unspecified injuries from the collision. He was later identified by his tattoos, and the owner of the SUV told police hours later that he had loaned the vehicle to Burkheimer and that no one else could have been driving the vehicle.
Burkheimer had previous OWI convictions from 1990, 1991, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2002 and 2019. His 2019 charge for eighth OWI has yet to be resolved. A status conference is scheduled in July after he failed to appear in court earlier this month, according to online court records.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.