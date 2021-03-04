JANESVILLE
Police arrested a Janesville man after a vehicle chase late Wednesday night, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
Officers attempted a traffic stop at 9:01 p.m. on South Crosby Avenue near Riverview Drive.
The driver was identified as Chad E. Bobzien, 43, of Janesville. Bobzien had a warrant for his arrest for a first degree reckless homicide from a 2019 drug overdose death, according to the release.
Police chased Bobzien through country road west of Janesville. Deputies with the Rock County Sheriff’s Department assisted in deploying stop sticks, which successfully stopped Bobzien on County A near County H.
Bobzien and a female passenger were taken into custody. No injuries were reported in the pursuit, according to the release.
Bobzien was arrested on charges of first degree reckless homicide, fleeing an officer, first degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment and possession of drug paraphernalia.