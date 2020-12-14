JANESVILLE
A Janesville man was arrested Sunday night after reportedly shooting two victims with a compound bow, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
Police responded at 8:58 p.m. to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center to a report of two victims having been shot with a compound bow. The victims told officers their injuries stemmed from a disturbance near the 700 block of Walker Street, according to the release.
The suspected shooter, Jordan S. Dooley-Winchel, 17, of 723 Eisenhower Ave., fled the 700 block of Walker Street to a residence on the 600 block of Eisenhower Avenue, according to the news release.
Officers set up a perimeter around the residence and began communicating with Dooley-Winchel. He later exited the residence and was arrested on a charge of first degree recklessly endangering safety.
Dooley-Winchel taken to a local medical facility for treatment of minor injuries. He is currently being held at Rock County Jail.
Police are investigating the incident. Detectives from the police department and evidence technicians from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Identification assisted in the investigation.