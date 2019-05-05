JANESVILLE

A 33-year-old Janesville man was killed Saturday night after a car he was traveling in collided head-on with another vehicle on Highway 14, according to a news release.

The accident occurred at 9:18 p.m. Saturday when the driver of a Ford Mustang heading south attempted to pass an uninvolved vehicle on Highway 14 north of Ruger Avenue. The Mustang collided head-on with a Buick Encore in the oncoming lane, according to the release.

The man who died was a passenger in the Mustang. The driver, Thomas Bluhm of Janesville, was arrested on charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, second-offense operating while intoxicated and second-offense operating while intoxicated causing injury, according to the release.

The driver of the Encore was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and later released.

The accident shut down both lanes of Highway 14 between Milwaukee Street and Ruger Avenue for about five hours. Bluhm is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Monday, according to the release.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office, Janesville Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Mercyhealth MD-1 responded to the scene.