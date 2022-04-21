A 28-year-old Janesville man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man during a suspected road rage incident Wednesday night.
At approximately 7 p.m., police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Franklin Street for a report of a person who was stabbed in the head, a news release from the Janesville Police Department states. Officers determined that an incident took place near the intersection of Racine and Main streets, where Damien S. Walls, 28, is thought to have pulled in front of the male victim’s car to block the lane of traffic. Wells then is alleged to have gotten out of his car, confronted the victim and stabbed him in the head with a knife before leaving the area.
The male victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, the release stated.
Police have preliminarily referred charges of felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety while armed, substantial battery and disorderly conduct while armed. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with the intent to deliver marijuana.
Police later located Walls’ vehicle and arrested him without incident, the release added. There are no online court records available as of 5 p.m. Thursday regarding the incident.
