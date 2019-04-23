JANESVILLE

A Janesville man was arrested on suspicion of his seventh intoxicated-driving charge early Tuesday morning, Janesville police reported.

An officer stopped Mark A. Matteson, 53, of 2141 Black Bridge Road, at 1:56 a.m. Tuesday for a traffic violation at West Delavan Drive and South Academy Street, according to a police department news alert..

The officer performed a field sobriety test after Matteson showed signs of impairment, according to the release.

Matteson failed the test and was arrested on charges of seventh-offense OWI and bail-jumping.

He is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.