JANESVILLE
A Janesville man was arrested on suspicion of his seventh intoxicated-driving charge early Tuesday morning, Janesville police reported.
An officer stopped Mark A. Matteson, 53, of 2141 Black Bridge Road, at 1:56 a.m. Tuesday for a traffic violation at West Delavan Drive and South Academy Street, according to a police department news alert..
The officer performed a field sobriety test after Matteson showed signs of impairment, according to the release.
Matteson failed the test and was arrested on charges of seventh-offense OWI and bail-jumping.
He is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.