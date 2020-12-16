JANESVILLE
A Janesville man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of impersonating an officer, Janesville police said.
An off-duty police officer stopped Blake H. Davis, 22, of 744 Milton Ave., after seeing his black 2008 Chevy Impala SS displaying illegal flashing lights as he drove south on Milton Avenue, according to a news release.
Janesville police had received a report Dec. 11 of a vehicle matching that description traveling behind another driver near Milton Avenue and Humes Road.
The driver believed the car was being stopped by an unmarked police vehicle. The driver said the person driving the vehicle pulled up alongside the driver’s vehicle and laughed before continuing south on Milton Avenue, according to the release.
Police were following up on the report when Davis was stopped. He admitted having color-changing LED lights in the headlight housing of his vehicle and was arrested on a charge of impersonating a peace officer, according to the release.