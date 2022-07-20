A Janesville man charged with possession of child pornography told police he thought the nude photos he’d downloaded didn’t count as such because the children pictured weren’t engaged in sex acts.
Curt D. Hollis, 58, was arrested at his home on July 14 on three counts of possession of felony child pornography after Janesville police conducted a search warrant at his home. Police first received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February about child pornography images affiliated with both Hollis’ personal and work computers’ IP addresses.
Possession of child pornography is a Class D felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of 25 years, a fine of $100,000, or both.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County court July 15, Hollis’ Google account contained at least 200 images of suspected pornography of nude pre-pubescent children. The images, some of which featured exposed sexual organs, were located in folders titled “Along the Coast” and “Brazil.”
Hollis told police the images came from a nudist website, adding that he enjoys looking at photos of families who are nude and will view photos of people of “all ages” including children, the complaint states. He also told police that he didn’t think possession of the images was criminal because of a “disclaimer” on the website stating the photos are legal to view because the nude children aren’t involved in sexual acts.
Hollis’ bond is set at $15,000, and prohibits any contact with minors or unsupervised access to devices that can access the Internet, according to online court records.
