ELKHORN

A Janesville man charged with his fourth intoxicated-driving offense was stopped by law enforcement after driving 81 mph in a 55-mph zone, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Walworth County Court.

Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say Lucas J. Freeman, 35, of 3130 Village Court No. 3, drove while intoxicated at about 2:48 a.m. Dec. 28 in the town of Darien, the complaint states.

Results from a blood test are pending. Field sobriety tests showed several signs of drunken driving, the complaint states.

Freeman has previous convictions in 2007, 2013 and 2015, according to the complaint.