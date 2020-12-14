JANESVILLE
Janesville police arrested a Janesville man Sunday night on suspicion of shooting two people with a compound bow, according to a police department news release.
Police responded at 8:58 p.m. Sunday to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, on a report that two people were shot with a compound bow. The victims told officers their injuries stemmed from a disturbance near the 700 block of Walker Street, according to the release.
The suspected shooter, Jordan S. Dooley-Winchel, 17, of 723 Eisenhower Ave., fled the 700 block of Walker Street to a residence in the 600 block of Eisenhower Avenue, according to the release.
Officers set up a perimeter around the residence and began communicating with Dooley-Winchel. He later left the residence and was arrested on a charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Dooley-Winchel was taken to a local medical facility for treatment of minor injuries. He is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.
Police are investigating the incident. Detectives from the police department and evidence technicians from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Identification assisted.