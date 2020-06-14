JANESVILLE
A man pulled a handgun on a family on the Ice Age Trail on Sunday, police said.
Police were called at 1:24 p.m. and searched for more than an hour before finding and arresting Robert T. Baker, 73, of 2003 Ice Age Way, Janesville, according to a news release.
A mother, who was carrying a month-old baby, and the father were walking on the trail with their dog when a man approached them on the trail not far from the city arboretum, known also as the Janesville Schools Outdoor Lab, said Sgt. Dean Sukus.
The man noted the dog was unleashed, and as the father was securing the dog, Baker pointed the small-caliber semiautomatic handgun at them and said they should control their dog, and threatened to kill them, Sukus said.
The gun was never fired, and Baker left on foot, Sukus said. The family called police.
Janesville police credit help from Rock County sheriff’s deputies and golfers at Riverside Golf Course with helping them find Baker near the pavilion at the south entrance to Riverside Park.
Baker was in possession of the gun as described by the family, and it was loaded, Sukus said.
Baker was arrested on three counts of recklessly endangering safety, which are misdemeanors, Sukus said. Baker was fingerprinted and released.