A Janesville man faces felony charges after being accused of making large amounts cannabis concentrates in his garage and possessing three assault-style firearms.

Janesville police stopped Nicholas T. Ovans, 31, at 2:14 a.m. Sunday after seeing his white Jeep cross the centerline several times, according to a search warrant affidavit.

Police cited him for intoxicated driving and found more than five ounces of THC wax in the car along with an ounce of marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.

Wax, a buttery-like substance, can contain concentrations of THC up to four times the level found in high-quality marijuana, various sources say.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse warns that such concentrates can cause hallucinations and other ill effects.

Police later executed a search warrant at Ovans’ apartment, 3053 Palmer Drive No. 19, and found more wax—1½ pounds of it, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Rock County Court.

Ovans admitted making THC edibles in his garage. He was using an “herbal infuser” to make the wax, according to the complaint.

Infusers are sold on the internet with advertising focused on how they can be used to make THC wax.

Police confiscated five firearms from Ovans’ car and apartment, three of them assault-style weapons, according to a police report: an IWI Galil, a Colt AR-15, and a Galil 5.56 mm pistol.

The other two guns were a Glock .40-caliber handgun and a Colt sporting rifle.

Officers also found digital scales, smoking devices and facsimile currency labeled “for motion picture use only.”

Officers entering Ovans' apartment immediately began to gag, finding animal feces and large amounts of trash on the floor, according to the complaint.

It was not clear if anyone else lived in the apartment.

Ovans was charged with manufacturing THC and maintaining a drug-trafficking place. He was released on a signature bond after his initial court appearance Tuesday.