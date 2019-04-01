JANESVILLE

A Janesville man is charged with intentionally hitting three people with a van he was driving early Saturday morning in the 1900 block of Center Avenue in Janesville.

Tiarie J. McAllister, 35, of 406 S. Jackson St., was charged in Rock County Court on Monday with three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and second-offense intoxicated driving.

A witness told police he heard a loud argument involving several people including McAllister. The witness then saw McAllister get into a van and drive it into two others involved in the argument standing on the sidewalk near the McDonald’s restaurant, according to the complaint.

Two people were “bumped” by the van, but the woman was run over and suffered scrapes and a cut on her leg.

The woman declined medical attention, according to the complaint.

McAllister was held on a $2,000 cash bond after his initial court appearance Monday and was ordered not to drink or drive pending the resolution of his case.