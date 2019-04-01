JANESVILLE

A Janesville man is charged with intentionally hitting three people with a van he was driving early Saturday morning in the 1900 block of Center Avenue in Janesville.

Tiarie J. McAllister, 35, of 406 S. Jackson St., was charged in Rock County Court on Monday with three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and second-offense intoxicated driving.

A witness told police he heard a loud argument involving several people including McAllister. The witness then saw McAllister get into a van and drive it into two others involved in the argument standing on the sidewalk near the McDonald’s restaurant, according to the complaint.

Two people were “bumped” by the van, but the woman was run over and suffered scrapes and a cut on her leg.

The woman declined medical attention, according to the complaint.

McAllister was held on a $2,000 cash bond after his initial court appearance Monday and was ordered not to drink or drive pending the resolution of his case.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.
Comments disabled.