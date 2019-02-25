JANESVILLE

A Janesville man was taken into custody Monday night following a hit-and-run incident involving a 12-year-old.

David A. Quinones, 24, of 343 Rockport Road, Janesville, was arrested on charges of hit and run causing injury and operating after suspension. Quinones also had a felony warrant from the Department of Community Corrections, according to a news release.

Police responded to a report of hit and run shortly after 4 p.m. Monday at Rockport Road and Chestnut Avenue, where dispatchers told police a child had been hit and could barely walk, according to the release.

The child eventually was able to walk home. Police found the child at the child’s home and waited with the child for paramedics to arrive, according to the release.

The child was taken to a hospital for a head injury and other non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified Quinones as a suspect and learned he had a warrant for his arrest. Officers found Quinones at his home shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, according to the release.

Quinones will be held in Rock County Jail pending his initial appearance in Rock County Court.

