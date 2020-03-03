JANESVILLE

A Janesville man was arrested on his fifth intoxicated-driving charge Monday night, Janesville police said.

Police responded to a reported disturbance between a man and a woman at 7:03 p.m. Monday in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Milton Avenue, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they found Kenneth D. Williamson, 49, of 609 N. Pearl St., inside a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers confirmed he was the driver of the vehicle, according to the release.

Williamson displayed signs of impairment, according to the release, and he was arrested on a charge of fifth-offense OWI and probation violation.

Williamson is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.