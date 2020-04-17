JANESVILLE
A man suspected in a Jan. 5 shooting homicide in Janesville was returned to Rock County from Tennessee this week.
Corvasie S. Weaver, 24, was held on a $50,000 bond after his initial appearance in Rock County Court on Wednesday.
Weaver’s address is listed in court records as 613 W. Racine St., Janesville, the scene of the party where Weaver and James C. Chestnut III, 40, argued, leading to Chestnut being shot, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said after the shooting that Weaver’s last known address was Joliet, Illinois.
U.S. marshals arrested Weaver on March 23 in Jackson, Tennessee. Weaver did not fight extradition to Wisconsin, said Janesville police Lt. Charles Aagaard.
Weaver faces a charge of first-degree reckless homicide. His next court appearance was set for Monday.