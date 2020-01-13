JANESVILLE

Janesville police made 17 arrests for intoxicated driving during a special enforcement push during the last two weeks of the year.

The department announced the statistic Monday for its participation in the federally funded state grant program called Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, Dec. 15-Jan. 1.

The money pays for officer overtime, but patrol officers on their regular shifts also are assigned to focus on traffic during the period, Deputy Chief Terry Sheridan said.

Sheridan said the number of traffic arrests during the campaign is higher than a normal two-week period because of the increased attention officers were paying to traffic enforcement and because it came at a time of holiday celebrations that include alcohol.

Officers made eight drug arrests and 11 warrant arrests during the enforcement period, and five of those were for felonies.

Officers also issued tickets or warnings for nine speeding violations, 54 operating-after-revocation or suspension violations, 83 traffic sign or traffic light violations and three safety belt violations, the department reported.

Sheridan said more attention to traffic matters likely would yield more arrests any time of the year, and a year-round traffic unit would be a good thing, but current staffing levels do not allow it.