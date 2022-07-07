JANESVILLE
Rock County law enforcement officials say they didn’t learn until that a shooter accused of killing seven people on Monday at a Highland Park, Illinois, Fourth of July Parade, had driven 2½ hours north to Madison in the hours after the tragedy.
Police also only learned after the man drove back to Illinois and was apprehended that he had been armed with another gun and was contemplating a second shooting in the Madison area, where several large community July Fourth celebrations were underway Monday.
But Janesville Police Department Deputy Chief Chad Pearson said that does not mean local police weren’t operating at a higher state of readiness after being alerted through regional law enforcement channels that Robert Crimo III was at large in the hours after the shooting, with his exact whereabouts at that point unclear.
Monday was a muggy, stormy Fourth of July loaded with multiple, large-scale local public events, including two fireworks shows scheduled that evening in Janesville and Milton and two daylong festivals at Janesville’s Traxler Park and Milton’s Schilberg Park. Both of those festivals perennially attract thousands of attendees.
Add on top of that a shooting a couple of hours away, and a suspect at large, and Rock County area law enforcement quietly stepped up their presence.
Stepped-up security?
Pearson declined to share specific details, but he said that by midday on Monday—about two hours after the Highland Park shooting—Janesville police had been in touch with other local, state and federal police and public safety agencies in a radius extending hundreds of miles out from Highland Park.
He said Janesville police adjusted their event safety plans for the day in recognition of the possibility that the Highland Park shooter might turn up here. Janesville police, Pearson said, on Monday “advanced our resources” to step up security plans near Traxler Park and downtown Janesville, augmenting a safety plan event organizers and police already had hammered out months earlier.
Pearson said even though authorities weren’t sure of Crimo’s whereabouts on Monday afternoon, Janesville police had been canvassing and communicating with other law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin and Illinois since shortly after the killings Monday.
By late afternoon Monday, he said, officers on the street in Janesville had photos of Crimo and other information about the 21-year-old man.
“It is in real time that we monitor those kinds of activities. Especially when they happen that close to home, 90 minutes away, which in my opinion is within a regional concern for the city of Janesville,” Pearson said.
Pearson said that even in the best circumstances, safety issues at festivals, parades and other heavily attended public events can run a broad gamut—from severe storms to dangerously hot weather to small children accidentally separating from their caregivers.
On Monday morning, in fact, prior to the Highland Park shooting, Traxler Park fireworks show organizer Andy Snow, a volunteer with the Rock Aqua Jays, Pearson and others were already were discussing whether to cancel the Traxler fireworks with heavy rain and storms predicted Monday evening.
Some portions of area events, including a midday parade in Milton and Janesville’s dusk fireworks show did get scrubbed or rescheduled as the day progressed Monday.
But police and other officials involved in making the calls to cancel or reschedule local events insist that Crimo being at large wasn’t the determining factor in those decisions.
Pearson said the Rock Aqua Jays, host of the Traxler Park event, pulled the plug on their fireworks show at shortly after 8 p.m. “because of weather concerns and heavy lightning in the area.”
Pearson noted that local police were informed around 8 p.m. Monday that Crimo was in custody in Illinois. He noted, however, that local police didn’t get word until the next morning that Crimo had confessed he’d driven to southern Wisconsin on Monday, mulling whether to kill more people.
Shelley Slapak, head of the Janesville Parks Department’s recreation division, said police and city authorities who have oversight of public events in Janesville can and do halt them for public safety reasons such as inclement weather. She said her impression was that cancellation of the Traxler Park fireworks, that now rescheduled for Sunday, July 10, was weather related.
Shooter was at large
Pearson characterized Crimo spending time in southern Wisconsin as “concerning,” and Capt. Mark Thompson of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, whose job has partly focused on recreational safety, agreed.
But they both also said it is not unheard of for those planning a mass shooting to consider additional attacks. Such shooters don’t carry out their subsequent plants if they’re stopped by police first, they said.
Advanced action plans
Local police in recent years have begun creating advance action plans for events that might draw big crowds. That process typically occurs months before any large event, and involves police galvanizing security agreements, evacuation plans and emergency protocols with parks and public works officials and event organizers.
Slapak said in Janesville, event coordinators must get city approval on security details, including maps that show the layout of events where people are expected to congregate en masse, such as along parade routes and festival concourses or inside beer gardens.
One factor local police say they might key on, going forward, is urban topography.
Learning curve
Pearson said Janesville police took as a lesson that Crimo apparently avoided detection as he accessed the rooftop of a private building in Highland Park, from where he carried out the killings.
As future public events are planned, including events that draw big crowds downtown, police expect to identify tall buildings with rooftops where an active shooter could hide and/or perch, Pearson said.
“We’ll look at potential locations that could create a threat to the community and see what we can do to mitigate that,” Pearson said. “Let’s say there’s a high point on a major building. We would go to that facility and speak to their security, their management, their executives, whoever is in charge of the building, and find out who has access to the roof. Is there any chance they can lock that access? Or is there an alarm feature... if somebody unauthorized should access those points?”
Thompson said the Sheriff’s Office expect to follow the ongoing investigation into the Highland Park shooting. As it does that, it expects a continuing discussion about security improvements at heavily attended, major events like the Rock County 4-H Fair, which runs July 26-31.
Beth Burdick, vice president of the Rock County Fair Board, said all fair volunteers will be required to attend a special emergency response training, before the fair gets underway.
That’s training volunteers are required to attend each year, but parts of it may be enhanced this year amid recent mass shootings. The Sheriff’s Office conducts the training.
Burdick said the 4-H, a nonprofit organization that rents space at the county-owned fairgrounds, isn’t at this time considering taking steps like adding metal detectors or security checkpoints at the fairground entrances.
Thompson said adding metal detectors or upping security in other ways at festival grounds entrances is expensive and can send an off-putting message at a family event like the Rock County Fair.
Pearson acknowledged that in 2019, rifle-armed police officers were stationed on the roof of Janesville City Hall during the police department-sponsored National Night Out. National Night Out is a nationally-affiliated public outreach event hosted by local police that annually draws out hundreds of attendees.
Just a few days prior to the 2019 National Night Out, two mass shootings had been carried out in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.
Pearson said the decision to station police on rooftops has been revisited a few times since. While it’s become more commonplace to see police armed with tactical rifles and in protective gear among crowds at large-scale urban parades and festivals, Pearson said that’s a practice that gives police officials pause and can actually be “counterproductive.”
“People can become concerned as to why we’d need such a high level of presence or such large weapons. It makes people uncomfortable,” Pearson said. “So you’ve got to use some discretion and how you go about, tactically, securing,” a venue.