Over the past 10 years, crime rates in Janesville have been cut in half, according to a crime stats conference hosted by the Janesville Police Department.
Not only has the past decade seen a sharp decrease in overall crime, 2021 saw the lowest totals in 40 years.
Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore on Thursday credited the city’s consistent trend in crime reduction to respect and support from residents.
“I want to emphasize—this is the community’s crime rate,” he said. “Much of our police department’s success is anchored in community trust.”
During his presentation, Moore pointed to 2020 as a deviation from the norm, calling the year an anomaly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over that period of time, activities such as traffic stops and robberies fell sharply. Traffic stops plummeted by 60% (6,185 stops were performed in 2020, down 9,000 from 2019), and robberies fell 39%, from 36 total incidents in 2019 to 22 in 2020.
Throughout the past three years crimes related to burglaries and thefts have either leveled off or trended downward. And while overall thefts in the last decade have continued on a relatively steady pace, motor vehicle thefts saw significant growth over the last three years, spiking by 45% over the last year.
Moore attributed much of the increase in vehicle thefts to “crimes of opportunity” for criminals traveling through Janesville on the way to committing other crimes.
“We find ourselves in a nexus between Rockford, Beloit and Madison,” he said. “We have [also] seen some more violent sides of these car thefts, which is concerning that those numbers are up.”
Moore expressed concern about human trafficking in the area. He said that is being closely monitored and cited the recent federal conviction of Cory Hereford, a Beloit man who was found guilty of trafficking and maintaining a drug house in Janesville.
“Human trafficking can directly affect our children,” Moore said. “If it’s not the children being trafficked, it’s young adults being trafficked that affect children.”
He also referred to the 2020 protests that followed the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police, saying the nationwide response to policing in the “post-Minneapolis world” is in a state of flux. But JPD has managed to bring in several young recruits to succeed recently retired officials, he said.
“The people we are hiring are young, energetic individuals, and we’re excited to have them on board,” Moore said.
Moore added that the department has planned to acclimate its newest members on the force by bringing in Dr. Michael Scott, a professor from Arizona State University who previously trained JPD officers in problem-oriented policing.
Other key findings from the report:
- Drug overdoses last year increased slightly from 2020, with 144 deaths in 2021, up five from last year’s total of 139. Ten of the 144 overdoses resulted in deaths.
- K9 assists from 2020-2021 increased threefold, as 34 assists were requested in 2020 and only 10 occurred in the year prior.
- Nine fatal traffic crashes were reported in 2021.
- Total property crimes dropped by 16%, with 1,180 occurring last year, down from the 2020 total of nearly 14,000.