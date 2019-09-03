JANESVILLE

A Janesville couple charged in June with making methamphetamine are now accused of doing it again, this time using their SUV as a mobile meth lab.

James E. Bjork, 48, and Stacey R. Utterberg, 45, were charged Tuesday in Rock County Court.

They already faced similar charges in a previous case, in which they were accused of making meth at a building on Afton Road just south of Janesville.

Rock County sheriff’s deputies noticed the pair bought Sudafed 10 times from May 31 through Aug. 31, at intervals of about 10 days, according to the complaint. The cold remedy is used to make the illicit drug.

Investigators attached a GPS tracker to their GMC Terrain and found that on Aug. 11 and 21, they bought Sudafed and returned to the Redwood Motel, 3912 N. Hackbarth Road, Janesville, where they were staying, according to the complaint.

After a short time at the motel, they drove to a remote area in the county, according to the complaint.

Deputies found materials indicating a one-pot meth-cooking method at one of those sites, according to the complaint.

Then on Saturday, they bought more Sudafed, and deputies followed them. They went to the motel and soon left, driving around for about an hour before stopping in a parking lot along Janesville's North Washington Street, according to the complaint.

Deputies approached and found the couple with materials that suggested a meth-making operation, according to the complaint.

Bjork pleaded not guilty Aug. 13 in the earlier case. Utterberg has not yet entered a plea.

Bjork faces new charges of manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth-manufacturing waste, possession of materials for manufacturing meth and drug paraphernalia.

Utterberg’s new charges are maintaining a drug trafficking place and party to the crimes of manufacture of meth, possession of meth-manufacturing waste, possession of meth-making materials, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both are charged with bail jumping.

Utterberg was held on a $750 cash bond, and Bjork on a $900 cash bond, after their initial court appearances Tuesday.