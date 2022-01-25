JANESVILLE
Get ready to see several new police squad cars around town as the Janesville Police Department upgrades its fleet in the near future after the Janesville City Council passed a resolution Monday night to allow the purchase of eight new vehicles.
Each year, the department cycles through its 45-vehicle fleet to keep its patrol officers driving in fully functioning, up-to-date automobiles.
On Jan. 12, Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore submitted a memorandum to the Janesville City Council asking the council to “meet the community’s safety needs” by providing patrol officers with new vehicles
Considering delivery time for the new vehicles is estimated to take 150 to 180 days from the time of purchase, the department was aiming for an order placement this January.
In years past, such a request would be handled under the police department’s operating budget, but the budget was shifted to the city council’s jurisdiction in 2020. Since then, funding for the vehicles has been through municipal notes over a three-year period.
Prior to the vote, council member Michael Jackson asked City Manager Mark Freitag why the vehicles are so expensive.
According to the memorandum, eight new 2022 Ford Police Interceptor vehicles will cost just over $34,000 apiece, with such equipment as transport seats, window barriers, and computer and radio consoles, adding around $2,500, bringing the total to approximately $299,000.
Freitag referenced the costs of other public safety vehicles that can far outpace the cost for each individual squad unit. To give perspective, he said a city bus costs $500,000 and ambulances run upwards of $300,000 for vehicles that will remain in service longer.
Moore said the resolution’s passage would meet a “critical need” of the police department. Squad vehicles average about 50,000 miles per vehicle per year. Not only are they in service all day, every day, but much of that time is spent idling, which causes significant wear on the engines.
With the need for police vehicles being more immediate, Freitag stressed the importance of staying “ahead of the curve” by granting Moore’s request. After the discussion, the council passed the resolution unanimously, enabling the purchase to take place this month.
Moore said replacing around 20% of the department’s fleet is a reasonable cost to bear.
“We try to be fair to the taxpayers, and (replacing) eight vehicles out of 45 every year is a pretty good use of our funds,” he said. “It’s not like we’re replacing half the fleet every year.”
Once the eight new vehicles are put into service, the current squad units will be distributed to other less demanding divisions such as the detectives bureau or go to other support officers.
Assuming the delivery date is on schedule when the purchases are made, Moore said the police department expects to receive its new vehicles in the summer.