ROCKFORD, Illinois
The coroner for Winnebago County, Illinois, on Thursday confirmed the name of the Janesville baby who was beaten to death early Saturday morning.
The 15-month-old was Jaylee Conaway, Coroner Bill Hintz confirmed.
Hintz said the autopsy this week revealed a preliminary cause of death, multiple blunt-force trauma.
Hintz said many more studies and tests still must be done to complete the examination.
Steven M. Horan, 30, of Janesville, has not yet been charged in Rock County Court, but police said the district attorney will charge him with first-degree reckless homicide.
Horan was caring for Jaylee at an east-side home while the mother was away when the assault occurred, police allege. Horan was the mother’s boyfriend.
No one else was at home at the time. The mother came home to find Jaylee had been beaten, called 911 and was performing CPR when police arrived, police said.
Jaylee was pronounced dead at a Rockford hospital.
Horan has been in the Rock County Jail since his arrest Saturday. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.
A family member has set up a Go Fund Me fundraiser to help the family with funeral expenses.
Police said Wednesday that the investigation is ongoing.
Police have asked anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact them at 608-757-2244 or call Janesville Area CrimeStoppers, 608-756-3636.