JANESVILLE

The 15-month-old Janesville girl who was hospitalized with injuries that police say were inflicted by her mother’s boyfriend has died, police said Tuesday morning.

The girl, whose name has not been released, died Monday afternoon at Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital and Physician Clinic-Riverside in Rockford, Illinois, Lt. Charles Aagaard of the police investigations unit said.

Police plan a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the case. Aagaard said Tuesday morning that police don’t yet have a precise idea of what happened.

An assistant district attorney said in court Monday that the child suffered blunt-force trauma and was brain-dead and on life-support at the hospital.

Police arrested Steven M. Horan, 30, of Janesville, on Saturday on a charge of on a charge of physical abuse to a child, causing great bodily harm. He remained in the Rock County Jail on Tuesday morning on a $10,000 cash bond.

