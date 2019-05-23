JANESVILLE

Just looking at the facts of the brutal 2003 rape, Rock County Judge Barbara McCrory said Thursday she could have slept well at night sentencing Joseph H. Ostrowski to the maximum prison term he faced: 40 years.

District Attorney David O’Leary said when Ostrowski sexually assaulted the woman sleeping in her home in a rural subdivision east of Beloit at knifepoint, it was one of the worst sets of facts for a case he has seen.

But after Ostrowski suffered heat stroke in 2015 in Las Vegas, his resulting retrograde amnesia left him with no memory of his previous life.

At first, Ostrowski thought what police told him was impossible. But he then saw the DNA evidence.

“It had to be me,” he said in court Thursday.

His attorney, Jason Sanders, said he couldn’t imagine a more difficult case on which to sentence someone.

That left McCrory with deciding Ostrowski’s punishment. She chose to sentence him to 10 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision for what he did to the woman McCrory insisted on calling a survivor instead of a victim.

It’s double the prison term Sanders asked for and half the prison term O’Leary requested.

This story will be updated with scenes from Thursday’s sentencing.