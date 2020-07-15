JANESVILLE
An Iowa man suspected in a Madison robbery was arrested after a high-speed chase in Janesville that ended with a crash Wednesday afternoon.
Quivadas Q.L. Gaines, 29, Davenport, Iowa, was arrested after the car he was driving crashed into the Stop-N-Go convenience store sign at Center Avenue and Rockport Road. Employees of the store chased him behind the building, where he surrendered when Janesville police arrived, according to Janesville police news release.
Gaines was sought in a robbery in Madison earlier Wednesday, according to the release.
Madison police Sgt. Blake Hoefs declined to say if Gaines is a suspect in the 1:49 p.m. robbery at Dick's Sporting Goods in West Towne Mall, but Hoefs said a suspect in the robbery is in custody at the Rock County Jail.
The Wisconsin State Patrol alerted Janesville police at 2:20 p.m. that the driver of a Ford Taurus with no plates had brandished a firearm at another motorist. A trooper had tried to stop the car, but the driver fled, driving the wrong way on the Interstate, according to the release.
The trooper last saw the car heading south on Milton Avenue in Janesville.
Janesville officers spotted the vehicle on Centerway and initiated a pursuit at Parker Drive. The fleeing vehicle steered into oncoming traffic and ran red lights. Officers lost sight of the vehicle at Center Avenue and Racine Street but found it disabled at the Rockport Road Stop-N-Go, according to the release.
Officers later learned the vehicle had crashed into an occupied vehicle at Humes Road near Interstate 90/39 while being pursued by the state patrol. It also collided with two unoccupied vehicles at Roman's Gas Station, 108 Center Ave., while being pursued by Janesville police, according to the release.
Officers who searched the car reported finding two "facsimile firearms," according to the release.
Gaines was arrested on charges of recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer, disorderly conduct while armed and three counts of hit-and-run.