JANESVILLE

A Janesville woman arrested on a charge of seventh-offense intoxicated driving reportedly stopped her vehicle on Interstate 90/39 and was jumping out into lanes on the roadway Saturday night, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

Wisconsin State Patrol said in a news release they responded to the southbound lane near mile marker 177 in Rock County at about 11:25 p.m. Saturday before arresting Dawn Kuennen, 57.

Troopers cleared the vehicle from the Interstate and took Kuennen to administer sobriety tests, the release states.