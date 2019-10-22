JANESVILLE

A man who was jailed with Janesville murder suspect Julian D. Collazo in Missouri told a jury Tuesday morning Collazo confessed to the killing.

Collazo, 22, is on trial on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbing death of Christine Scaccia-Lubeck on Dec. 8, 2017.

Nicole Kazar has been convicted of being party to the theft of Scaccia-Lubeck’s SUV after the stabbing. She and Collazo were picked up in Cape Girardeau with the SUV the day after the stabbing.

The defense has suggested in court filings that Kazar could have been the murderer, not Collazo.

Derek Renshaw told the court Tuesday that Collazo talked to him and other inmates in the Cape Girardeau Police Department jail about what happened that night.

Collazo told the inmates he stabbed Scaccia-Lubeck multiple times in the stomach while she was in the bathroom of her home on Janesville’s near west side and that she managed to get to the bedroom in an attempt to get a gun before she collapsed, Renshaw said.

Collazo said he killed Scaccia-Lubeck to show Kazar that he was loyal to her, Renshaw testified.

Collazo told them Kazar had been prostituting herself, and he was upset that he had not been there to protect her, Renshaw said.

Renshaw said several people in the jail cells told Collazo that he shouldn’t be telling these details to strangers.

Defense attorney Jeffrey Jensen asked Renshaw if Collazo would do anything to show Kazar that he was loyal and whether Collazo said Kazar was upset Collazo had gone to Scaccia-Lubeck’s house, and Renshaw agreed, adding that Collazo called out Kazar’s name for about 30 minutes.

The jury also saw photos of Kazar and Collazo taken by Cape Girardeau police and were told about the blood spatter found on Collazo’s white sneakers and a penny-sized apparent blood stain on Kazar’s leggings.

Kazar told a Cape Girardeau officer the blood was from cutting herself when she was cutting material for a filter for her crack cocaine pipe, the officer testified.

Testimony is scheduled to continue Tuesday afternoon.

