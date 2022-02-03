An Evansville man died Wednesday from an apparent attempt to take his life last week in the Rock County Jail where he was being held for an OWI.
According to a release by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, corrections officers discovered the inmate hanging in his cell last Sunday. The officers were responding to another inmate saying the man needed medical attention.
At 3:24 p.m., Jan. 30, corrections officers found the inmate, a 37-year-old Evansville man, hanging in a cell he occupied alone. The inmate was reportedly not being watched
Jail and medical staff started life support measures. Paramedics from the Janesville Fire Department successfully revived the man and transported him to Mercyhealth Hospital in critical condition.
The sheriff’s office was informed that the inmate had passed away Wednesday.
An investigation is currently underway by the sheriff’s office’s detective bureau to determine the in-custody cause of death. The case will undergo further review by the Wisconsin Office of Detention Facilities.
The man was taken into custody on Jan. 29 and charged with operating while intoxicated. It was his seventh OWI citation.
Further information, including the identity of the deceased inmate, will be released by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office upon conclusion of its investigation.