JANESVILLE
A Rock County Jail inmate tested positive for COVID-19, according to test results returned Tuesday morning.
Jail Capt. Kim Litsheim told The Gazette that the inmate said he was not feeling well over the weekend and was tested Monday.
She said that inmate is in isolation and the unit he was from is in quarantine.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the jail had no other outstanding COVID-19 tests awaiting results. Litsheim said she was told “several” inmates from the potentially affected spaces refused testing, but she did not have a specific number.
The inmate who tested positive did not need to be taken to the hospital as of Tuesday, she said.
Litsheim said jail staff are keeping a list of inmates who are interested in becoming vaccinated, so when they have enough the jail can hold another clinic offering shots.
On April 10, the jail brought in HealthNet of Rock County, which helped administer 85 vaccine shots to those who wanted them. All but about seven went to inmates, and those extras were only given out after all interested inmates got one.
She said Ian Hedges, CEO of HealthNet, returned to the jail to discuss the temporary pause officials had on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last month.
Some inmates had complained after getting the vaccine days earlier, but Litsheim said none of the complaints involved the rare blood clots seen in a handful of woman among the millions who had received that vaccine.
Additionally, when Hedges came back last week they were able to vaccinate three more inmates and two more staff members, she said.
The jail had another string of four positive COVID-19 test results in April right before the vaccination effort. But Litsheim said days after The Gazette reported on those cases that she believed that outbreak had been “contained.”
Nothing has so far reached the levels of December and January, when more than half of the jail’s inmates tested positive as the virus spread through the facility.