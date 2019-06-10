ELKHORN

A Walworth man already sentenced to prison in 2017 for repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl faces more charges involving the alleged sexual assaults of another girl.

A Walworth County jury found Silverio A. Moreno guilty of repeated sexual assault and causing a child to view pornography in 2017, and a judge sentenced him to 16 years in prison.

During the same 2015 interview during which one girl detailed her sexual abuse allegations, investigators learned of another girl who said Moreno touched her and showed her porn, according to a criminal complaint filed June 4.

Assistant District Attorney Haley Johnson, the prosecutor handling Moreno’s new case, said in an email Friday that the second set of allegations warranted prosecution, but there were “various reasons for why the charges weren’t filed earlier.”

“One factor was that Moreno was already in prison, so there was not a rush to file,” she said.

Moreno, 35, formerly of 115 Knoll Road, is an inmate at the Oshkosh Correctional Institution.

The girl in the new case said Moreno touched her inappropriately multiple times, according to the complaint. She also said at one birthday party he touched her and another girl at the same time.

The allegations in the new complaint occurred between November 2012 and January 2015. Those in the original case occurred from September 2013 to September 2015.

The first girl, whose interview led to charges in 2015, said Moreno—known as “Chewky”—touched her and made her touch him, according to that criminal complaint.

When the first girl threatened to tell her father, Moreno said he would say it was her fault, the complaint states.

So she did not tell her father.

Moreno is scheduled for his initial appearance at 1:15 p.m. June 27.